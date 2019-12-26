Chris Monroe/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

The Lenovo Smart Clock is an $80 smart display with baked-in Google Assistant, which some folks might find preferable to the Alexa-equipped likes of Amazon's Echo Show 5. The latter is currently on sale for $60, but you can do even better on the former: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Lenovo Smart Clock for $39.99. That's not the lowest price I've seen, but it's still a very good deal.

I have no firsthand experience with this little guy, but everything you need to know can be found in CNET's Lenovo Smart Clock review. Here's the bottom line: "While not perfect at any one task, the Lenovo Smart Clock does a lot of things well enough to be a helpful addition to your nightstand." And, remember, that was based on an $80 price tag.

If you already own one of these, hit the comments and tell me what you like, don't like, etc. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best bets under $50 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. This is something that might be just perfect if you have a $50 gift card you're looking to spend.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Lenovo Smart Clock: Google Assistant and Lenovo combine...

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.