Social media rallies to save Obamacare, one tweet at a time

A late-night push to start the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, has people on Twitter fighting back Thursday.

On Facebook, people are excited for a new season of "Better Call Saul" and Woody Harrelson joining the Star Wars universe.

#SaveACA: The Senate has taken its first step to kill off the Affordable Care Act, one of Donald Trump's promises during his presidential campaign. Overnight, senators pushed through a budget voting process where all they would need is a majority of votes to repeal Obamacare. They previously needed a supermajority with 60 votes. People responded on Twitter with the trending hashtag #SaveACA, rallying for citizens to contact their senators and demand they vote against repeal. Some people are also tweeting at their senators with the hashtag. Here is a script that Obamacare supporters are suggesting people use when they contact their representatives:

Better Call Saul: A hidden promo for season 3 of "Better Call Saul" features the return of antagonist Gus Fring. It's a commercial for Los Pollos Hermanos, the fast-food restaurant in "Breaking Bad" where meth cook Walter White meets the ruthless drug lord posing as a family-friendly manager. The unlisted YouTube clip has been spreading through word-of-mouth and snagged more than 533,000 views since it was posted Tuesday. The show was trending on Facebook as fans anticipate the return of the feared drug kingpin.

EpiPen: The life-saving but increasingly expensive medicine for people with severe allergies is about to face some competition. CVS is offering a rival version of EpiPen that costs one-sixth of Mylan's $600 drug. The price of EpiPens has increased more than 480 percent since 2009. Insurance company Cigna is no longer covering the EpiPen and will only cover the half-priced generic version, according to CNN Money. The EpiPen was trending on Twitter over the news of a cheaper alternative.

Ben Carson: Trump's pick for Housing and Urban Development secretary faces his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday. When President-elect first Donald Trump announced Carson as his choice, many people used Twitter to voice concerns that he was not qualified for the role. That opinion apparently has not changed. On the day of his hearing, tweets are serving as reminders that Carson has no government experience.



Woody Harrelson: The actor will join the cast of the Han Solo prequel film, which will also feature Donald Glover as young Lando Calrissian and Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo. It's still unclear what role Harrelson will play, but the film's directors praised his ability to "find both humor and pathos" and apparently his mad ping pong skills. Harrelson was trending on Facebook with fans wondering where he fits in the Star Wars universe.

