AEW Revolution: How to watch, start time, match card, B/R Live and Fite TV

AEW

WWE's Super ShowDown show is in the books, but it's not the only big wrestling event this week. On Saturday All Elite Wrestling, aka AEW, puts on Revolution, its second pay-per-view event since launching its Wednesday Dynamite show on TNT. The show is being headlined by Chris Jericho versus Jon Moxley, with Jericho's AEW Championship on the line.

The match with the longest build up on the show is Cody's grudge match against MJF, after MJF proverbially stabbed Cody in the back at the Full Gear pay-per-view back in November. Other highlights look to be The Young Bucks challenging for Kenny Omega and Adam Page's AEW Tag Team Championships, as well as Pac facing fan favorite Orange Cassidy.

Start times, where to watch

AEW Revolution takes place in Chicago's Wintrust Arena, so it's sure to have a great crowd if nothing else. If you're in the US, you can stream the show through B/R Live for $50. For everyone else, including the UK and Australia, you can watch the show via Fite TV for $20. You'll pay in US dollars, which converts to £17 and AU$29 respectively.

(It is available on pay-per-view too, but you'll have to hit up your local provider for details on those.)

The show will start at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late, as the show starts there at 1 a.m. GMT Sunday. For Australians, Revolution starts at midday AEDT.

All of those times are for the main card. A preshow, which will feature SoCal Uncensored taking on The Dark Order, starts an hour earlier.

Match card

AEW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. John Moxley

AEW Women's Championship: Nyla Rose (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega and Adam Page (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Cody vs. MJF

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Orange Cassidy vs. Pac

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara



Preshow match: SoCal Uncensored taking on The Dark Order

B/R Live and Fite TV apps

The Bleacher Report Live app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS and Android.

Fite TV is available on all of the above plus Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sharp, Sony and Panasonic.