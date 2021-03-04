SpaceX explosion Square takes stake in Tidal QAnon and March 4 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Paramount Plus Stimulus money and tax breaks
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

AEW Revolution 2021: How to watch, start times, full card and B/R Live

Kenny Omega takes on Jon Moxley, Sting returns to the ring, plus a possible appearance by Shaquille O'neal.

sting-0
AEW

Revolution is officially a tradition, as AEW on Sunday brings wrestling fans the second annual Revolution pay-per-view. Headlining the show is the AEW Championship match between champion Kenny Omega and challenger Jon Moxley. It's being billed as a "exploding barbed wire deathmatch" -- so be ready for that. Also on the card, legendary wrestler Sting wrestles his first match since 2015.

And after his shenanigans on Wednesday's Dynamite, it looks possible that Shaquille O'neal will be involved too. It's a well-resourced Revolution.

Start Times

AEW Revolution emanates out of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Unlike WWE's pay-per-view events, it'll take place in front of fans. Tickets for the event -- socially distanced, of course -- sold out in moments

The main show kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, with a preshow starting an hour before that. For grappling fans in the UK, Revolution's main show begins early Monday at 1 a.m. GMT (midnight Sunday  preshow). Down Under, the show begins at midday (11 a.m. preshow).

Match card

  • AEW Championship exploding barbed wire deathmatch: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley.
  • Street Fight: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.
  • AEW World Tag Team Championship match: Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF.
  • Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy.
  • Face of the Revolution Ladder match: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA.
  • AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami.
  • Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor.
  • Casino Tag Team Royale.
  • Preshow match: Riho and Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker and Rebel.

How to Watch

AEW Revolution is available via PPV at $60, but it's also available on streaming services. If you're in the US, it'll be $50 through B/R Live. In the UK and Australia, you'll instead watch it through Fite TV, where it costs $20 (£14, AU$25).

B/R Live and Fite TV apps

The Bleacher Report Live app is available on RokuAmazon Fire TVApple TVAndroid TViOS and Android.

Fite TV is available on all of the above plus Xbox OnePlayStation 4 and Smart TVs from SamsungLGSharpSony and Panasonic.