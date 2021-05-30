AEW Double or Nothing: Results, live updates and match ratings

AEW

There are several reasons to be excited about Double or Nothing. First, it looks like a fun show: Kenny Omega defends his AEW Championship against Pac and Orange Kassidy in a triple-threat that's sure to be great, plus the team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston are challenging The Young Bucks for the AEW tag titles. Then there's also the Stadium Stampede match, which pits Chris Jericho's Inner Circle against MJF's Pinnacle group.

And there's also the fact that the show will take place in front of a full live crowd, the first AEW show to do so since the pandemic began.

Check back to this page as the main show beings at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET as I'll be updating with results and analysis.

Casino Battle Royale

Christian Cage opens the Casino Battle Royale that'll determine the No. 1 contender for the AEW Championship. No. 2: Matt Sydal.

Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

The highly anticipated tag title match is up next. Moxley and Eddie Kingston come in first, and the match kicks off as they ambush Nick and Matt Jackson as the Bucks are doing their muscle-man posing entrance.

Lots of chants for Kingston, a big moment for him since this is the first time he's performed in front of a full AEW crowd. Once the ambush ends and the match starts, it's The Bucks beating down Kingston and his injured leg before Moxley gets the tag in for a round of heat for himself.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows briefly interfered, but Kingston took out Gallows and Elite Hunter Kizarian jumped in to scare off Anderson to the back. As the ref was seeing off the riff raff, Matt Jackson sprayed Moxley in the eyes with miscallenous aeresol spray. The Bucks then hit a Meltzer Driver on the outside for a near countout -- a move that busts open Moxley.

That whole sequence wasn't a false finish so much as a heat spot. It's a bit OTT for a heat spot for me, but it works -- the crowd rallies behind Moxley. After the Bucks cut him off, he eventually fights them off and tags in Eddie and the crowd goes wild. It's a red herring though, as while he's chopping one Buck in the corner Eddie gets caught with a superkick to the leg from another Buck.

Several false finishes. Mox and Kingston hit a Doomsday Device -- Moxley with a pair of sneakers on his hands as he lands the clotheslin -- for a two. Later, Moxley hits his big DDT on Nick but the pin gets broken up by Matt. We then get a Superkick Party, with The Bucks blitzing Moxley with a barrage of superkicks -- but he kicks out at 1. They then take him out with more Superkicks, and then take out Kingston with the same.

Four -- four -- BTE Triggers on Moxley scores The Young Bucks the pin.

Rating: 3 stars. This is a hard one to rate. To me, there was too much silly stuff. Moxley gets sprayed in the face with an aerosol can, but is only blinded for about 30 seconds. He gets killed with superkicks but kicks out at 1. He's immune to a BTE Trigger, so they have to beat him with four. It's just too hard to suspend disbelief.

That said, the crowd loved it -- so maybe it's just me.

Adam Page pins Brian Cage

The main show opens with Page versus Cage. The crowd is very hot for Page -- having crowds back rules

These two worked hard to light up the crowd. Moments after it kicked off, Cage chucked Page from a powerbomb position into the turnbuckle. Later, he suplexed Page from middle rope onto the entrance ramp -- which didn't look like it had tonnes of give. But apart from the spots, these two just worked very, very well. Lots of smooth sequences, and the back-and-forth counters at the end worked to a hot finish.

Page got the win with a Buckshot Lariat after interference from Team Taz members Ricky Starks and Hook backfired. Starks and Hook tried to help Cage, but Cage rebuffed them -- and was caught with the Lariat and pinned. Huge pop for the 1-2-3.

Rating: 3.75 stars. Super starter, and the crowd was super into Page -- although the interference at the end was a bit wacky, it looks to progress a Team Taz breakout for Cage.

Buy-In Preshow results

Serena Deeb retained her NWA Women's Championship in the preshow match by beating Riho.

After a very strong preshow bout, Deeb made Riho tap out with a Serenity Lock.