AEW All Out 2021: Results, live updates and match ratings

Miro defeats Eddie Kingston

The TNT Championship kicked off the main show, proving to be a strong opener for All Out. Miro would ultimately retain his TNT Championship after hitting Kingston with a low blow and then a fierce high kick. Unsurprisingly, the crowd absolutely loved Eddie Kingston. They badly wanted him to win.

These guys beat the hell out of each other. Kingston early on took a wicked bump when he dived onto Miro off the apron, only for Miro to catch and slam him on the outside. Later, both men got into a strike exchange in the middle of the ring, and Kingston's chops left a bloody splotch on Miro's chest. Snug all 'round.

We also got some very strong false finishes, with Miro getting Kingston in his Camel Clutch before Kingston dramatically made it to the ropes. Amid a flurry of action, Kingston inadvertently pulled the turnbuckle's top padding off. That came into play when Kingston hit his spinning back fist and DDT, which laid Miro out but didn't get the 3-count because the ref was busy affixing the padding back on the turnbuckle.

The finish then came when Kingston whipped Miro into the corner with the exposed turnbuckle (whcih the ref failed to patch up). The ref got in the way to stop Miro from slamming into the exposed turnbuckle. With the ref's vision obscured, Miro low blowed Kingston and then decked him with a high kick for the win.

Rating: 3.75 stars.