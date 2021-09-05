AEW All Out 2021: Results, live updates and match ratings

After seven long years, it's finally, actually clobberin' time. CM Punk will face Darby Allin at All Out, his first pro wrestling match in seven years. It's all happened so fast: Punk made his AEW debut on the Aug. 20 edition of Rampage, and three weeks later he's headlining a pay-per-view.
And it's looking like it'll be AEW's biggest pay-per-view ever. Other than Punk's return, Kenny Omega will defend his AEW Championship against Christian cage, and The Young Bucks defend their tag titles in a cage match against The Lucha Brothers. Both have the potential to be classics. Miro will put his TNT Championship on the line against Eddie Kingston -- and Chris Jericho is putting his career on the line to get another shot at MJF.
The main show starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Check back to this page then, as I'll be updating with results and analysis.
Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
The Forbidden Door opens up for the next bout.
Miro defeats Eddie Kingston
The TNT Championship kicked off the main show, proving to be a strong opener for All Out. Miro would ultimately retain his TNT Championship after hitting Kingston with a low blow and then a fierce high kick. Unsurprisingly, the crowd absolutely loved Eddie Kingston. They badly wanted him to win.
These guys beat the hell out of each other. Kingston early on took a wicked bump when he dived onto Miro off the apron, only for Miro to catch and slam him on the outside. Later, both men got into a strike exchange in the middle of the ring, and Kingston's chops left a bloody splotch on Miro's chest. Snug all 'round.
We also got some very strong false finishes, with Miro getting Kingston in his Camel Clutch before Kingston dramatically made it to the ropes. Amid a flurry of action, Kingston inadvertently pulled the turnbuckle's top padding off. That came into play when Kingston hit his spinning back fist and DDT, which laid Miro out but didn't get the 3-count because the ref was busy affixing the padding back on the turnbuckle.
The finish then came when Kingston whipped Miro into the corner with the exposed turnbuckle (whcih the ref failed to patch up). The ref got in the way to stop Miro from slamming into the exposed turnbuckle. With the ref's vision obscured, Miro low blowed Kingston and then decked him with a high kick for the win.
Rating: 3.75 stars.
Preshow Results
AEW All Out's preshow saw The Best Friends team up with Jurassic Express to take on Hardy Family Office and The Hybrid 2. The good guys won when Jungle Boy made Angelico tap out to the Snare Trap.