This indoor smart garden is $80 off and arrives by Christmas

AeroGarden

If you're looking for a solid last-minute gift for a home chef or foodie -- or really anyone who likes flowers -- this just dropped down under $100 and it arrives before Dec. 24. There's no substitute for fresh herbs, but even if you've got a garden or grow space to plant basil, thyme, rosemary and the rest of the gang, there's a good chance it went dormant in the fall. Not so with a soil-less indoor smart garden, which will allow you to grow fresh herbs, greens and (some) veggies year-round. The is normally $180 but for today only is down to $100 on Amazon. Best of all it ships for free and in time for Christmas.

So how does it work? The control panel tells you exactly when the soil needs more water and the LED lamps provide plenty of light to grow any of the many no matter where in the house you stick it. This unit comes with six very fancy lettuce pods including black seeded simpson, deer tongue, parris Island, marvel of four season, rouge d'iver and red sail, plus three ounces of all-natural plant nutrients

A personal anecdote on indoor gardens: I'm in the process of testing a few myself and they've all worked out very well. Having fresh basil, parsley or a bit of bibb lettuce on hand when I need it is wonderful, and they look very cool sitting in the window. Veggies have proven to be more hit or miss, so don't expect massive vines of heirloom tomatoes by week three. While I haven't gotten around to testing the AeroGarden Harvest Elite just yet, the model scores extremely high marks in over 1,500 buyer reviews.