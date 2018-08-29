AEG ComfortLift dishwasher feature tells you if you're eco-friendly

There's a new feature on AEG's ComfortLift dishwasher that lets you clean your dishes quickly while keeping an eye on your energy consumption.
Slide your finger across the QuickSelect control at the top of the dishwasher door to select the amount of time in which you need your dishes clean. As you move your finger, lights under a label called the Ecometer adjust to show you how energy efficient your cleaning cycle will be.
AEG, which is part of the Electrolux brand, announced the QuickSelect slider this week at the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin. It's unclear when this feature will be available on AEG dishwashers.
The QuickSelect adds another convenient option to the ComfortLift dishwashers. These models include a bottom rack that you can raise as you pull it out of the tub so you don't have to bend over to remove dishes.
