Lidl Recalls Advent Calendars Over Risk of Salmonella in Chocolate

Lidl US is recalling some of its 2022 chocolate advent calendars because of possible salmonella contamination.

The 8.4-ounce Favorina-branded advent calendars (premium chocolate with a creamy filling) were sold at the grocery stores between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5. They have a "best if used by" year of 2023 and feature the barcode number 4056489516965.

The possible contamination was discovered during routine testing, Lidl said. As of this week, the company hasn't received any reports or complaints of illness related to the calendars.

Customers who've purchased the product can return it at a Lidl store for a full refund. Customers with questions can call the Lidl US customer hotline at 844-747-5435.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children; frail or elderly people; and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, Lidl said.

Lidl, based in Germany, operates more than 12,000 stores in 32 countries. In the US, it operates more than 170 stores in nine East Coast states.