Adult website data breach reveals personal information of thousands of sex workers, report says

Passports, photo IDs and other sensitive information was reportedly made public.

Andrew Brookes

More than 11,000 identifying documents of models and sex workers for the adult website SextPanther have reportedly been exposed in a security lapse. Passports, drivers license and the Social Security numbers used to verify age of the models were stored on an exposed Amazon Web Services storage bucket that wasn't protected by a password, according to a report from TechCrunch on Friday.

SextPather didn't immediately respond to request for comment, but told TechCrunch that the site's security and legal teams would investigate further. The site's operator, Alexander Guizzetti, reportedly didn't confirm that the Amazon Web Services storage bucket belonged to SextPanther.

A similar security lapse of sex worker information on adult webcam streaming site PussyCash was discovered on Jan. 3 by vpnMentor. Data breaches have also affected users of adult sites, as was the case in August when adult site Lucious exposed the data of over one million users.

