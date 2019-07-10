ADT's LifeShield adds a video doorbell to its DIY security lineup

ADT/LifeShield

LifeShield today added a new device to its DIY home security lineup -- the HD Video Doorbell.

The new doorbell has the following key features:

1080p HD resolution

170-degree viewing angle

30-day video storage

Professional monitoring

Two-way audio

Motion-detection zones

People detection

Compatible with Alexa

ADT acquired LifeShield in February 2019. LifeShield, a DIY home security company, continues to operate independently from professional firm ADT with its offering of DIY security devices and accessories. The hardware ranges from a central hub to motion sensors, door-and-window sensors, security cameras -- and the new HD Video Doorbell.

LifeShield is similar to DIY security company SimpliSafe. Both offer a wide variety of home security accessories, similar to a professional security firms, but without the contracts.

The doorbell is available as part of a home security kit with a LifeShield hub, a keypad, two door-and-window sensors and one motion sensor for $345. It's also available for $200 as an add-on to an existing system.

