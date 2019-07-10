CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Smart Home

ADT's LifeShield adds a video doorbell to its DIY security lineup

The HD Video Doorbell joins LifeShield's roster of do-it-yourself home security devices.

lifeshield-hd-video-doorbell-1

Meet the new LifeShield HD Video Doorbell.

 ADT/LifeShield

LifeShield today added a new device to its DIY home security lineup -- the HD Video Doorbell

The new doorbell has the following key features:

  • 1080p HD resolution
  • 170-degree viewing angle
  • 30-day video storage 
  • Professional monitoring
  • Two-way audio
  • Motion-detection zones
  • People detection 
  • Compatible with Alexa and IFTTT

ADT acquired LifeShield in February 2019. LifeShield, a DIY home security company, continues to operate independently from professional firm ADT with its offering of DIY security devices and accessories. The hardware ranges from a central hub to motion sensors, door-and-window sensors, security cameras -- and the new HD Video Doorbell.

Related links

LifeShield is similar to DIY security company SimpliSafe. Both offer a wide variety of home security accessories, similar to a professional security firms, but without the contracts.  

The doorbell is available as part of a home security kit with a LifeShield hub, a keypad, two door-and-window sensors and one motion sensor for $345. It's also available for $200 as an add-on to an existing system. 

Now playing: Watch this: How to buy the right security camera for you
4:11

These are the best coolers you can buy: If you enjoy a frosty beverage on a hot, sunny day, then you'll need a dependable cooler this summer. Here are our top picks out of the 18 that we've tested.

The best home security cameras of 2019: Want a live video feed of your home? Start with these products.

Soliom Video Doorbell

CNET Smart Home

Next Article: Nintendo Switch Lite to arrive for $200, and here's how it plays