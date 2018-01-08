CNET también está disponible en español.

ADT unveils apps, doorbells and more at CES 2018

ADT's Pulse brand showed off the ADT Video Doorbell and announced ADT Go, a family tracking and security app, at CES.

ADT announced new smart home security products at CES 2018 on Monday, including a video doorbell for ADT Pulse and ADT Go, a family tracking app.

ADT Video Doorbell

ADT Pulse provides monitored home security and products. Ring's video doorbell is part of the ADT Pulse line of products, and it isn't going away. But ADT is adding its own video doorbell to the lineup. The camera will have a 180-degree field of view and 720p video, with a suggested retail price of $199, which roughly converts to AU$250 or £150. 

ADT introduced the ADT Video Doorbell at CES. 

ADT Go

Created in partnership with locator and communication tool Life360, ADT Go is a mobile app to connect and protect families outside the home. It includes 24/7 SOS emergency response in its premium version. A basic version allows family check-in, geofencing for notifications when family members reached pinned locations on the shared map. 

Other features such as activity history, crash detection and crime data are also available. An early adopter version of the app is available for both iOS and Android devices. Anyone can use the ADT Go app, regardless of whether or not you're an ADT Pulse customer. If you are a customer, however, the app's basic version will be free. 

ADT Go, the new family tracking and security app from ADT Pulse and Life360, includes geofencing, crash detection and emergency SOS. 

ADT also announced plans to integrate ADT Pulse automations with Google Assistant voice controls sometime this spring. Voice commands for ADT Pulse are currently only Amazon Alexa-compatible.

What to expect from the smart ome at CES 2018: We take a look at the smart home and appliance trends that might show up at CES 2018.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.

