ADT technician pleads guilty to spying on customer camera feeds for years

Chris Rank/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Calling it a "disgusting betrayal of trust," US Attorneys with the Northern District of Texas announced Thursday that an ADT home security technician has pleaded guilty to repeatedly hacking into customer video feeds for the purpose of spying on women.

The breaches of customer privacy affected roughly 200 customer accounts, prosecutors say. The technician, 35-year-old Telesforo Aviles, admits to viewing those accounts 9,600 times over a four and a half year period. Now, he faces up to 5 years in federal prison on computer fraud charges.

According to the plea, Mr. Aviles admits to violating company policy by routinely adding his email address to ADT Pulse customer accounts, granting him real-time access to those customer's video feeds. In some instances, he acted without the customer's knowledge; in others, he told the customer he needed temporary access to 'test' the system. Once in, Mr. Aviles admits he would screen the video feeds for women he found attractive, then repeatedly view those feeds for sexual gratification, including watching women undress and watching couples have sex.

"This defendant, entrusted with safeguarding customers' homes, instead intruded on their most intimate moments," said Acting US Attorney Prerak Shah. "We are glad to hold him accountable for this disgusting betrayal of trust."

ADT discovered the breach in April of 2020, after a customer complained about an unauthorized email on their account. Upon investigation, ADT learned that Mr. Aviles had added his email to numerous accounts throughout the Dallas area for the purpose of improperly viewing customer feeds.

At that point, the unauthorized access was revoked, Mr. Aviles was fired and referred to law enforcement, and ADT notified customers of the breach.

"We apologize to the customers affected by the actions of this former employee and deeply regret this incident," the company wrote in a statement from April.

"Our customers trust ADT with their safety and protection. We understand that this incident jeopardizes that trust and is entirely unacceptable. We will make extraordinary efforts to earn back that trust."

To that end, the company says that it has implemented "technical and procedural solutions" to prevent this sort of abuse from happening again, and adds that it's enlisted third-party experts to assist in a full review of the company's privacy and security practices. The company committed to supporting law enforcement with, "whatever they need to help bring justice to the victims of this former employee."

"We are grateful to the Dallas FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office for holding Telesforo Aviles responsible for a federal crime," the company said in a new statement released Friday.

As the company now faces numerous lawsuits, and seeks to resolve its legal liability through arbitration courts, ADT says that it's contacted the 220 customers known to be victims of Mr. Aviles. Among other questions, I've asked the company if it's confident that it's identified all victims in the case, and will update this space if I receive a response.