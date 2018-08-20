Twitch Prime is letting the ads flood in.
Twitch Prime, a service the streaming video site offers in partnership with its parent company Amazon, will no longer be ad-free for new members starting Sept. 14. Current monthly subscribers will get ad-free viewing until Oct. 15.
This comes as Twitch -- which lets gamers record and share in-game videos -- realizes that advertising is "an important source of support for creators," according to the company's blog post. In other words, it's a money thing. With ads, the platform and game creators can get a cut. If you want ad-free viewing across all channels, you can still subscribe to Twitch Turbo.
Amazon Prime and Twitch started the partnership earlier in March, giving Prime subscribers a window to claim a selection free PC games from Twitch every month.
Amazon acquired Twitch in 2014 for nearly $1 billion, part of a series of commitments Amazon made to the gaming world.
Amazon didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
Discuss: Ads are coming to your Fortnite, Overwatch streams on Twitch Prime
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.