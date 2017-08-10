Adorable adventures afoot in 'The X-Files' kids book

A trailer for "The X-Files: Earth Children Are Weird" follows Dana Scully and Fox Mulder as kids. The book itself will be released Aug. 15.

While fans must be patient for the next installment of "The X-Files," there's another way to enjoy the sci-fi adventures of FBI agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder -- as kids.

In this sweet bedtime story "The X-Files: Earth Children Are Weird," best friends Dana and Fox hang out in a backyard tent for a sleepover. 

But the night isn't peaceful, and the strange sounds, lights, and shadows outside their tent make Dana and Fox wonder if there's a mystery to explore. 

Of course, Scully knows there's a rational, scientific explanation for everything, but as usual Fox isn't so sure. 

In this adorable trailer, posted Tuesday, we see the beautiful illustrations by Kim Smith come to life. 

Granted, this delightful kids story doesn't exactly fit the canon. In the TV show, Scully and Mulder don't meet until they're both working for the FBI, but the book is still a fun take on the duo's love for exploring the unknown. 

"The X-Files: Earth Children Are Weird" from Quirk Books hits shelves on Aug. 15.

