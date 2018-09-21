CNET también está disponible en español.

Adopt a life-size Star Wars porg ... in Lego form

Using 811 Lego pieces, build a porg with a moveable mouth and flapping wings. Scream not included.

This porg made of Lego is a lot quieter than the one that annoyed Chewbacca in The Last Jedi. 

 Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The adorable avian creatures called porgs were one of the best parts of the movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Now, thanks to Lego, you can get your very own life-size version

The new Lego set contains 811 pieces, and comes with a handy instruction manual that explains step-by-step how to construct the porg in 308 steps, according to an extensive review on the Lego fan blog Brothers Brick.  

Once fully built, the Lego porg stands about 8 inches (20.32 centimeters). That means that even though it's marketed as a life-size porg, it looks more like a baby porg in size. 

A very cool feature about this Star Wars Lego set is that the porg's tail also works as a lever. 

When pressed down, the tail opens and closes the porg's mouth, and also flaps the creature's wings.

The Lego set will retail for $70 (roughly £53, AU$96) beginning Oct. 1. Sadly, the set doesn't have a voice chip, so you'll have to provide your own imitation of a porg scream. 

