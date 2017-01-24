Adobe touches up Android apps for Google Chromebook education push

Lori Grunin/CNET

Google's Chromebook initiative for the education market, which the company announced Tuesday, comes with its first targeted set of apps from Adobe. The company's refreshed a selected handful of its Creative Cloud Android apps to run in the latest version of Chrome OS, which can run apps designed for Google's other mobile platform. Notably, the Chromebooks offer stylus support, which makes the Adobe contribution logical.

The apps -- Photoshop Mix, Lightroom Mobile, Illustrator Draw, Photoshop Sketch, Adobe Comp CC and Creative Cloud Mobile -- are an interesting selection. Note the wording in the press release: "free download." It doesn't say "free to use." They are free to use, but with an Adobe ID, because they operate in conjunction with Creative Cloud. I'm not sure about the implementation, but I'm hoping that the logins are a generic class or school ID so that Adobe's not collecting the personal information of kids. There should also be a new terms-of-service agreement, since CC's currently limited to those over 13 years old.

It's also an odd selection for the classroom. For example, Lightroom Mobile doesn't make a lot of sense for that market; it's only really useful if you tie it back to Lightroom desktop. Aviary, also owned by Adobe, would be a better choice; if Adobe's intent on on-ramping kids to Creative Cloud, even Photoshop Fix would be a better option, since its feature set aligns better with what kids like to do with photos.