Adobe Shockwave gets the ax on April 9

Adobe is retiring Shockwave. On April 9, the browser-based multimedia platform will be discontinued and the Shockwave player for Windows won't be available for download.

"As technologies evolve and the use of mobile devices has grown, interactive content has moved to platforms such as HTML5 Canvas and Web GL and usage of Shockwave has declined," Adobe wrote on its help page. The help page was earlier spotted by Ghacks.

Shutting down Shockwave, which was used for things like interactive applications and video games, has been a multi-year process, Adobe said. Adobe Director, a tool for creating Shockwave content, and the Shockwave player for MacOS were both discontinued in 2017. The company said Creative Cloud would be the best replacement.

This comes after Adobe announced in 2017 that it will stop developing and distributing Flash at the end of 2020. While retiring some programs, Adobe's still improving others. In February, Adobe's Lightroom software for photo editing got an AI boost that offered a 30 percent increase in image quality.