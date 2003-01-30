Adobe says sales on track

Publishing software giant Adobe Systems said Thursday the company is on track to achieve financial targets for the current first quarter, which ends Feb. 28. Adobe said in a midquarter update announcement that it expects revenue of $275 million to $290 million for the quarter and pro forma earnings of 21 cents to 23 cents per share. The company is set to report first-quarter results March 13.

Adobe has struggled with the overall economic downturn, which has hit key clients in the advertising sector particularly hard. The company is banking on a new enterprise strategy to help boost its business.