Adobe's Lightroom, long dogged by complaints it's grown sluggish at editing and organizing photos, got a performance boost Monday by tapping into the processing power of the graphics chip in Windows and Mac computers.

The August release of Lightroom Classic should speed up editing and make the software more responsive in general, said Josh Haftel, principal product manager at Adobe, in a blog post. The benefits will be more pronounced on high-resolution monitors and with fast graphics chips, he said, but didn't quantify the improvement.

Lightroom can handle common photo formats like JPEG, but it's best suited for people use higher-end cameras' ability to shoot in raw photo formats. Those preserve more details, color, and dynamic range, but require you to put in some work making them into a presentable, shareable form. And it's a lot of work for computers to handle those raw photos, too, so performance boosts are crucial.

Adobe has several Lightroom incarnations: the full-featured Lightroom Classic, which is the renamed version of the original software for Macs and Windows machines; Lightroom, which also works on PCs, relies on cloud-based photo storage, and lacks some of Classic features; the related Lightroom for the web; and mobile versions for Android and iOS phones and tablets. The mobile versions are free but lack some premium features that you can get if you sign up for a Lightroom subscription -- $10 per month and up.

The new Lightroom releases have a number of other changes, too: