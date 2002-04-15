Adobe closes Accelio purchase

Adobe Systems announced Monday that it has completed its acquisition of Canadian software maker Accelio in an all-stock transaction worth about $70.67 million, based on Adobe's April 12 closing price. Accelio makes server software that stores and manages data submitted via electronic forms. Adobe plans to integrate Accelio's products with its Acrobat software for creating and distributing online documents.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.