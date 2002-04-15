CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Adobe closes Accelio purchase

Adobe Systems announced Monday that it has completed its acquisition of Canadian software maker Accelio in an all-stock transaction worth about $70.67 million, based on Adobe's April 12 closing price. Accelio makes server software that stores and manages data submitted via electronic forms. Adobe plans to integrate Accelio's products with its Acrobat software for creating and distributing online documents.

Adobe Systems announced Monday that it has completed its acquisition of Canadian software maker Accelio in an all-stock transaction worth about $70.67 million, based on Adobe's April 12 closing price. Accelio makes server software that stores and manages data submitted via electronic forms. Adobe plans to integrate Accelio's products with its Acrobat software for creating and distributing online documents.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real