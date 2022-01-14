Adidas sale: Rock 2022 in style with up to 40% off

In the mood for some new Adidas kicks, slides or clothes for the warmer months ahead? Look no further than this solid deal from Adidas where you can get up to 40% off. As expected, this sale includes apparel and accessories for both adults and children in a variety of styles and sizes to meet a diverse range of needs. What's even better is my favorite running and walking shoes -- the Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 -- are also on sale too.
While there are certain exclusions to this offer, there's no offer code needed for a discount. Take a look at some of the products for both adults and kids that are available:
- Adilette Comfort Sandals (black): $28 (save $7)
- Air Mesh Waist Pack: $21 (save $9)
- Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Tights: $28 (save $12)
- Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Pants: $32 (save $13)
- ZX 1K Boost Shoes (black and halo silver): $56 (save $24)
- Classic Puffer Jacket: $48 (save $32)
- Racer TR21 Wide Shoes (black): $60 (save $15)
- Adicolor Shattered Track Jacket: $56 (save $24)