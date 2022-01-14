Navient student loan settlement Logan Paul scammed on $3.5M of Pokemon cards GameStop in-store PS5 restock N95, KN95, KF94 masks Where to find at-home COVID tests Eternals post-credits scenes explained
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Adidas sale: Rock 2022 in style with up to 40% off

Nab comfort slides and other fun Adidas apparel today.

adidas
Adidas

In the mood for some new Adidas kicks, slides or clothes for the warmer months ahead? Look no further than this solid deal from Adidas where you can get up to 40% off. As expected, this sale includes apparel and accessories for both adults and children in a variety of styles and sizes to meet a diverse range of needs. What's even better is my favorite running and walking shoes -- the Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 -- are also on sale too.

See at Adidas

While there are certain exclusions to this offer, there's no offer code needed for a discount. Take a look at some of the products for both adults and kids that are available: