Adidas deals: Enjoy 25% off sitewide and save on shoes, clothes and accessories

Cyber Monday may have ended, but there are still some great online deals available for Cyber Week from a slew of different retailers, helping to get you ready for the holiday season. Put your best foot forward with a new pair of kicks (or other Adidas merchandise) this holiday season, without breaking the bank. During the with code CELEBRATE.

The brand offers a wide range of merchandise for men, women and children, but don't make the mistake of thinking that variety is only the choice between sneakers or slides. Adidas has a ton of great products online besides shoes, including headphones, jackets, socks, cleats, leotards, bags, beanies and much more, making it easier to check everyone off your shopping list. The Friends and Family discount runs from Dec. 3 through Dec. 7, online only.

We tried to save you some time by organizing some of the most popular items and searches. Look over the links below to help you find the perfect gift for your loved ones (or treat yourself, you deserve it).

