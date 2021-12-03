Free COVID at-home test kits Jack Reacher trailer Tesla Cyberquad for kids PS5 restock tracker Cyber Week deals
Adidas deals: Enjoy 25% off sitewide and save on shoes, clothes and accessories

The Friends and Family deal is back at Adidas just in time for holiday shopping.

adidaskicks.jpg
Adidas/Screenshot by CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Cyber Monday may have ended, but there are still some great online deals available for Cyber Week from a slew of different retailers, helping to get you ready for the holiday season. Put your best foot forward with a new pair of kicks (or other Adidas merchandise) this holiday season, without breaking the bank. During the Adidas Friends and Family sale everything sitewide is 25% off with code CELEBRATE

The brand offers a wide range of merchandise for men, women and children, but don't make the mistake of thinking that variety is only the choice between sneakers or slides. Adidas has a ton of great products online besides shoes, including headphones, jackets, socks, cleats, leotards, bags, beanies and much more, making it easier to check everyone off your shopping list. The Friends and Family discount runs from Dec. 3 through Dec. 7, online only.

We tried to save you some time by organizing some of the most popular items and searches. Look over the links below to help you find the perfect gift for your loved ones (or treat yourself, you deserve it). 

adidasfam.jpg
Adidas/Screenshot by CNET

Categories at a glance:

Also check out some of the specialty lines from Adidas: