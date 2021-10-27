Adidas Cloudfoam Pure running shoes are $32 (save: $38)

Amazon

The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure running sneakers are only , which is the best deal we've seen thus far. This Amazon deal saves you $38 off the typical price of $70, and it's cheaper than you'd pay elsewhere.

I'm a big Adidas fan who's worn a lot of the brand's shoes, but the Cloudfoam Pure running shoes are by far the most comfortable pair I've ever worn. Because I walk almost everywhere, there are a few essential features that every pair of running shoes must have: cushioned insoles, breathable fabric and flexibility. These sneakers have all three.

When it rains and these shoes get wet, I've noticed that they dry in a matter of hours. In the summer, these shoes allow air to flow through them, so you won't have to worry about sweaty feet. In the winter, with a nice pair of socks, they keep you warm. And when you bend, these sneakers will bend with you.

Even with all of those benefits, the padded insoles are amazing. Because I have minor hip problems, my feet tend to put pressure on particular areas of my shoes as I walk, and I pay for it later. But I had no trouble walking around in these because the cushion absorbed the pressure. And these shoes are at a wonderful price, so they'll pad both your wallet and your feet.