2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 US passport with 'X' gender Eternals review: Convoluted plot Trailer for Toy Story spinoff Lightyear Squid Game creator on Lebron James' critique PS5 restock tracker
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure running shoes are $32 (save: $38)

Get the softest running shoes that have ever graced my feet.

adidas
Amazon

The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure running sneakers are only $32 on Amazon, which is the best deal we've seen thus far. This Amazon deal saves you $38 off the typical price of $70, and it's cheaper than you'd pay elsewhere. 

See at Amazon

I'm a big Adidas fan who's worn a lot of the brand's shoes, but the Cloudfoam Pure running shoes are by far the most comfortable pair I've ever worn. Because I walk almost everywhere, there are a few essential features that every pair of running shoes must have: cushioned insoles, breathable fabric and flexibility. These sneakers have all three.

When it rains and these shoes get wet, I've noticed that they dry in a matter of hours. In the summer, these shoes allow air to flow through them, so you won't have to worry about sweaty feet. In the winter, with a nice pair of socks, they keep you warm. And when you bend, these sneakers will bend with you. 

Even with all of those benefits, the padded insoles are amazing. Because I have minor hip problems, my feet tend to put pressure on particular areas of my shoes as I walk, and I pay for it later. But I had no trouble walking around in these because the cushion absorbed the pressure. And these shoes are at a wonderful price, so they'll pad both your wallet and your feet.