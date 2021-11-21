Adele convinces Spotify to remove shuffle from albums

CBS

Spotify has removed the shuffle button as a default option from its app's album pages, forcing songs to be played in the order the artist intended, after Adele asked that the songs on her new album be played in the order she intended.

"This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!" the Grammy-winning singer tweeted on Saturday. "We don't create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended."

Spotify apparently got the message, responding to Adele's tweet with "Anything for you."

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening 🍷♥️ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

While the shuffle button no longer appeared on the album page, the option remains visible when a user clicks to view an album track. Spotify didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

30, Adele's first album in six years, was released on Spotify on Friday.

As mainstream culture has shifted to streaming as the most common way to get access to music, Spotify has emerged as the world's dominant service. The company reported in October that its total number of monthly listeners climbed 19% to 381 million in the third quarter.