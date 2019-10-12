CNET también está disponible en español.

Addams Family fans can book 'creepy, kooky' night in replica mansion

Booking.com is offering a scary stay. Get a witch's shawl on and a broomstick you can crawl on.

Quick, tell your mummy. Fans of The Addams Family can now try to book a room in a home that mimics the frighteningly funny family's mansion. Lodging site Booking.com announced Thursday that it's offering just four one-night stays in an Addams-themed home from Oct. 29-Nov. 1. (Yes, some extra-lucky lodger will get to stay there on Halloween night.)

On the show, the Addams' polar-bear rug, Bruno, often growled at guests.

You likely know of the creepy, kooky Addams Family, created by cartoonist Charles Addams. Mom Morticia, dad Gomez, kids Wednesday and Pugsley, and other relatives and friends including Uncle Fester, Cousin It, Lurch and Thing were featured in a number of popular TV shows, with the most iconic one running from 1964-1966 and starring John Astin and Carolyn Jones. A number of more recent movies revived the ghoulish gang, with the latest opening Oct. 11.

Try not to step in the bear trap in Pugsley's bedroom.

A three-bedroom, 3,700-square-foot, 19th-century townhouse in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn has been decorated to mimic the iconic Addams mansion. It includes Morticia's beloved carnivorous plants, daughter Wednesday's headless doll, butler Lurch's "you rang?" bell, vases of decapitated roses and more.

The exterior of Booking.com's Addams Family mansion doesn't look spooky, but the inside makes up for it.

The mansion rents for just $101.10 per night, but not everyone interested will get in. Mark your calendars now if you want to try to be one of the lucky ones. Bookings open on Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. PT, and they'll probably disappear as fast as you can snap your fingers.

