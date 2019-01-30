Sarah Tew/CNET

Got a Roku TV? Sure, the interface is great, but what about the audio? As a general rule, flat-screen TVs fall short in the speaker department.

Late last year, Roku introduced a solution -- albeit a pricey one. If you've been hoping for a sale, hope no more: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Roku TV Wireless Speakers are $149.99 shipped. Regular price: $199.99. This is the best deal since Black Friday.

That's the good news. The bad news is that this two-speaker setup works only with Roku TVs. But if you have one, you'll enjoy a huge improvement in dialog and music quality.

That's according to CNET's Roku TV Wireless Speakers review, which you'll definitely want to read. It correctly notes that a sound bar might be the better option for some people -- but if you've been eyeballing this option, here's your chance to save 25 percent!

