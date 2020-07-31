Add Starz to your streaming lineup for $5 a month

CNET también está disponible en español.

Feel like you've seen everything Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime have to offer? Consider expanding your streaming horizons with the Starz network. Normally it costs $9 monthly, but for a limited time, you can subscribe to Starz for $5 a month for the first three months. That's one of the best deals I can recall seeing.

Obviously you'll want to browse the library first and see if there's anything you'll want to watch. Me, I'm interested in checking out Venom, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Little Women (2019) and Zombieland: Double-Tap. At the moment, Starz is the only place to stream those titles -- a couple of which can't even be rented online.

Meanwhile, the service offers a wealth of original series, including the hot new P-Valley. You'll also find gems like Party Down and Friday Night Lights. (The latter is available free at IMDb TV right now, but with commercials.) Starz has apps for all the major mobile and streaming devices.

After three months, you'll automatically start getting billed at the $9 rate -- unless you cancel. What do you think? Is this $5 deal good enough to get you to subscribe?

