Add Lepow's 15.6-inch USB-C monitor to your home office for $161

Lepow

If you're working from home on a laptop, it can be challenging to stay productive within the confines of a single, smallish screen. Thankfully, it's easy to plug in an external monitor, either a big one that becomes your primary display or a second one you use alongside your laptop.

Here's an option for the latter category: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code OTRVQET3. Regular price: $189.

That's for the version with a silver bezel; you can , using the same promo code. Either way, the only time this monitor has ever been priced lower was during Black Friday.

The Lepow is as versatile as these things come, offering support for both HDMI and USB-C connectivity (the latter ideal for port-starved laptops), two built-in speakers, a built-in cover/stand combo and the option to switch between portrait and landscape modes. Its native resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels makes it a good choice not just for computing, but also for gaming if you want something portable to use with a console.

Between the two colors, the monitor has racked up some 4,500 user reviews, with an average rating of 4.5 stars. Needless to say, if you could use something like this for your home office, chances are good you'll be happy with it.

Read more: 6 monitors for working from home (that are currently in stock)

These call-friendly TaoTronics true-wireless earbuds are just $37 right now

David Carnoy/CNET

Speaking of working from home, earbuds are all but essential for phone calls, Zoom meetings and the like. When it comes to audio clarity and noise reduction for those calls, however, some 'buds are definitely better than others.

Like these: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you clip the on-page $5-off coupon and then apply promo code CNETS079 at checkout.

I haven't tested these, but here's what David Carnoy had to say about the SoundLiberty 79s when he added them to his list of the best AirPods alternatives for less: "Where they really stand out is how they perform as a headset for making calls. They are five stars in that department, with excellent noise reduction (people had no trouble hearing me on the noisy streets of New York). The company's 'Smart AI noise-reduction technology' does work."

The charging case relies on USB-C, though unfortunately it doesn't support wireless charging. Fortunately, the earbuds can play for a whopping eight hours, so you won't need to recharge that case very often.

If calls are an important consideration for you, this is a crazy-good deal.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.