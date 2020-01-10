Add full-color bias lighting to your TV with Bluetooth control for $5

Maylit

The science of eyesight is weird, complicated and counter-intuitive, which is why we humans fall for so many optical illusions and can't tell if dresses are black, blue or gold. A practical example: You can dramatically improve the quality of your TV's display by adding some lights behind the TV to create a gentle glow on the rear wall. That sounds wrong, but in reality it reduces eye strain and makes it easier for your eyes to see contrast, which in turn makes your TV perform better. You can spend quite a bit on bias lighting, but right now you can get a complete bias lighting kit from Maylit, including LED strip lights and remote control, for $4.80 at Amazon. To get the deal, enter discount code 8IGSS5R5 at checkout.

This package contains a strip of LED lights long enough for any TV from 40 to 60 inches. And the LEDs are RGB, able to display more than 16 million colors. When plugged into a USB port in the back of your TV, the lights can come on automatically when you turn on the display (they're also programmable according to a schedule, and they can be set to react to music playing on your phone). You can control it all from the included 24-key remote or via your phone thanks to the lights' Bluetooth connectivity.

And you don't need to use the lights for television bias lighting, either. The package comes with adhesive mounting tape, which you can use anywhere -- like under a bar counter or around your bed.

Now playing: Watch this: The best of CES 2020

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.