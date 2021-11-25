Add bold, fun athleisure wear to your closet with Simi Sienna

Simi Sienna

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Monochrome colors are great for certain people, but there are a few of us that want to have all eyes on our outfits from head to toe. Style-conscious people who want to add some color to their wardrobes can take a look at Simi Sienna's Black Friday sale for using the code CHEER.

Although I haven't had a chance to test the clothes from this Black-owned brand, what sticks out to me are the stunning prints that can work for everyone, whether you're a man, woman or nonbinary. I love a good African-style or graphic print, and this company has some patterns that would definitely turn some heads like the or the .

There are sizes from extra small up to 3XL for shirts, jackets and pants; and the slip-on shoes like the are also unisex because they're designed to fit everyone's feet. There are over 70 items to choose from, with the option to grab coats, shoes, beanies and more, but if you want these items before Christmas rolls around, you have until Dec. 1 to get them.