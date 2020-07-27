Add Bluetooth to your Nintendo Switch for $22 or less

Gulikit

If you're lucky enough to have purchased the wildly popular Nintendo Switch before the lack of inventory made the console more or less impossible to get for most of 2020, you no doubt know how much fun it is -- but the lack of support for wireless audio means you're always dragging headphone cords around. Well, drag no more, because you can get a Bluetooth audio adapter for your Switch or Switch Lite for about a Jackson. While Bluetooth adapters tend to cost $30-$40, here are three models that cost $22 or less.

Hycarus The Hycarus audio transmitter plugs into the USB-C port of your Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite and pairs with any Bluetooth headphone or earbuds. Hycarus promises ultra-low latency and aptX high-fidelity audio, plus dual streaming to two sets of headphones at once. An included USB-A adapter allows you to connect it to a slew of other devices as well, including laptops and desktop PCs as well as the PS4. Inventory is low on this model, so it might sell out quickly. If it does, give the other two in this list a shot.

Gulikit The Gulikit Bluetooth Audio Transmitter plus into the USB-C port on your Switch or Switch Lite, and comes with an adapter to connect to USB-A ports as well. Currently selling on Amazon for $28, you can get the $22 deal by clicking the coupon on the product page and applying discount code SKKHR2PE at checkout. The adapter also supports dual headphones and low-latency aptX audio.

Friencity The Friencity Bluetooth Audio Transmitter is selling on Amazon for $23, but if you're a Prime member, it's currently marked down to $20.69. This transmitter works just like the others in the list; it plugs into the USB-C port on your console and pairs with your headphones or earbuds. It streams audio to two simultaneous headphones, and has a passthrough for charging your Switch even while using it for audio.

