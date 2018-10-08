Best Buy

Want to cut the cord? No, not that cord -- I mean the one running from your favorite on-ear or over-the-ear headphones to your phone or tablet.

Assuming that cord is removable, there's an adapter that can plug in and bestow Bluetooth goodness. And it's on sale right now: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Insignia Headphone Bluetooth Adapter is just $7.49. It normally sells for $20.

Assuming your headphones are compatible (see below), this is a pretty sweet solution. The adapter allows for up to 9 hours of wireless play time, and it includes a microphone for hands-free phone calls. Personally, I find those awkward with over-the-ear headphones, because they make it hard to hear my own voice, but the option is there if you want it.

So which headphones are compatible? That's not made clear anywhere, but if you pore through the 200-plus reviews (which average out to 4.3 stars), many folks specify which makes and models they've used successfully.

If you're looking for a similar adapter to add wireless Bluetooth to nearly any wired headphone, check out something like the Mpow Bluetooth Receiver, which plugs into any 3.5mm plug or jack. But it costs around $16.

