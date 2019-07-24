Add an outdoor wireless security camera to your home for $48

WiYA

Lately I've been testing a variety of outdoor-friendly security cameras -- dedicated ones and video doorbells alike. I haven't tried this model, which is brand new, but the price demands I share it. For a limited time, and while supplies last, the WiYA rechargeable wireless security camera with free cloud storage is $47.99 when you clip the on-page 10%-off coupon and apply promo code QJTCI4WV at checkout. That's considerably less than you'd pay for any number of higher-profile cameras -- most of which charge extra for cloud storage (see below).

On paper, this camera ticks all the important security-cam boxes:

1080p video

Two-way audio

Night vision

Passive infrared (PIR) sensor

Weatherproof

Rechargeable battery

Cloud and local storage

Although you could certainly use this as an indoor camera, its IP66 rating means it should be able to withstand all manner of outdoor weather. The battery is good for three to six months on a charge, according to WiYA, a pretty wide range. How often you need to recharge probably depends on how often you access the live feed and how you've set motion-detection sensitivity.

One definite highlight here is the free, unlimited rolling cloud storage, which keeps your videos for seven days. If there are paid tiers available as well, they're not listed on the product page.

All that being said, I've learned that most of these cameras are only as good as their software. The WiYA relies on an app called VPai Home, which has only a few user ratings (probably because it's so new) for both its Android and iOS versions. Those ratings: mixed.

Meanwhile, the camera itself currently has no Amazon customer reviews, again because it's very new.

Here's my thinking: A visible outdoor security camera is almost certainly a theft deterrent. For not much more than the price of a "dummy" camera, you can get a real one that offers motion detection and free cloud storage. If the app turns out to be overly problematic, send the thing back.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: This is the $14 selfie stick I'm taking on vacation

Enlarge Image BlitzWolf

My summer vacation is coming up, and I'm not going to make the same mistake as last year: Forgetting to pack a selfie stick. Make fun of me all you want, but I learned the hard way that my arms weren't long enough to fit my family and the Colosseum into the frame.

You can buy a cheapie stick for $5 to $10, but I'm going to make the argument for spending just a bit more on something like this -- the BlitzWolf BW-BS3 selfie stick for $14.29 with promo code CNETBWBS3. Regular price: $21.99. (Note that if a seller other than BlitzWolf appears, or the code doesn't work, that means it's sold out.)

I own one of these. I like it because it doubles as a tripod: The feet fold right out from the base. Plus, there's a removable, rechargeable Bluetooth remote for triggering the camera shutter.

It feels solid, too, not cheap and flimsy like a lot of the, well, cheap and flimsy sticks out there. And it folds up to become about as compact as these things can get. (The phone holder cleverly "hugs" the base of the stick.)

Trust me when I say you'll quickly start to find this thing indispensable for vacations, weddings and other group-photo occasions.

Bonus deal No. 2: A used Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB for $40

This doesn't quite rival Amazon's Prime Day deal, but today only, and while supplies last, Woot has the used Fire HD 8 32GB (2018) tablet for $39.99. Shipping is free for Prime subscribers, $5 for everyone else. That's about the lowest price I've seen on a 32GB model.

Indeed, the Fire HD 8 with 32GB sells new for $110; the 16GB model runs $80. The aforementioned Prime Day deal had the latter (briefly) for $28.

These units are likely to have minor cosmetic blemishes on the casing, though the screens should be pristine, which I consider no big deal. However, if you prefer something that looks more like brand new, Amazon proper has the certified-refurbished Fire HD 8 16GB for $39.99. (It's available in black or blue, but Woot's deal is for the black version only.)

Either way, you're getting a 90-day warranty. Me, I say take the extra storage and hang the odd scuff or two. Your thoughts?

