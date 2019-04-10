Add Alexa to your favorite speaker for $20 (save $15)

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

You know those little adapters that add Bluetooth wireless capabilities to "dumb" speakers? The Echo Input adds Alexa.

This little puck normally runs $35, but for a limited time, Amazon is offering the Echo Input for $19.99.

Cool, right? Yes, except for one thing: As CNET's Ry Crist points out in his Echo Input review, the Echo Dot can do the same thing -- and it has a speaker of its own.

Granted, the Dot sells for $50, though it routinely goes on sale. As Mother's Day draws near, it's a good bet you'll be able to score a Dot for around $35, possibly even less. (Following the holidays, Amazon cut the price to $30 and kept it there through February.)

In fact, the Echo Dot Kids Edition is on sale right now for $35.

Make no mistake, the Echo Input is a decent deal at $20, but a Dot might be a smarter buy -- especially if you can score one in the same price range.

Now playing: Watch this: The new Amazon Echo Dot: Does it sound better than before?

Mentioned Above Amazon Echo Input $19 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.