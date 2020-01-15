Add a Yamaha YAS-108 soundbar with built-in subwoofers to your home theater for $158

Sarah Tew/CNET

What's 2 inches high, 35 inches long, includes two tweeters and a pair subwoofers and looks like a large, black tongue depressor? If you were expecting a joke, I'm sorry to disappoint you: It's the Yamaha YAS-108 soundbar. And while this speaker package ordinarily sells for $200, you can now nab the Yamaha YAS-108 for $158.25. That's close to it's all-time lowest price (it dipped as low as $149 back during the runup to the holidays back in December).

CNET's Ty Pendlebury reviewed the YAS-108 last year and noted that "although some cheaper competitors sound better for less, the Yamaha YAS-108 still offers excellent design, features and sound quality for a budget soundbar." Well, this week's deal levels the playing field when it comes to less-costly soundbars.

The YAS-108 incorporates a pair of dome tweeters and woofers, as well as a pair of 3-inch subwoofers in the compact design, so there are no external speakers to content with -- that's a good thing, if space in your living room is at a premium. Yamaha also includes a digital dialogue enhancer and DTS Virtual: X, which delivers virtual 3D surround sound without the use of rear speakers. It can also connect to two different Bluetooth devices at once (but you can only play back from one at a time).

