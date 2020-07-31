Astarry

Nintendo's Joy-Con controllers are fine for on-the-go Switch gaming, but when you've got the console docked to your TV, chances are you'd prefer a full-size gamepad. Nintendo will gladly sell you its Switch Pro Controller -- to the tune of $70. Ouch. Thankfully, there are cheaper alternatives. Much, much cheaper.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code OAR3QBAM. That's literally one-fifth the cost of Nintendo's.

How does it compare? I don't know, but nearly a thousand Amazon customers collectively rated this 4.4. stars.

It's wireless, of course, with a rechargeable battery that's good for 6-8 hours of gaming, according to Astarry. It offers dual-shock vibration and a "turbo" option that "makes it easier for you to play arcade games" -- though exactly how isn't specified anywhere.

Also unclear is how you'd use this with a PC or Android device, though the listing indicates that possibility.

Bottom line: If you want a controller like this for your Switch, don't pay $70 for Nintendo's. Try this or one of the countless other third-party controllers priced considerably less.

Your thoughts?

