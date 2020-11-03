Add a wireless doorbell to your house or apartment for just $7.49

Govee

Not everyone needs a doorbell that has a camera built in and an app that alerts you when someone's on your porch. Maybe all you want is a button that makes a chime ring inside the house. You know, a doorbell.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code JY572K76. That's a full 50% off the regular price.

This two-piece kit consists of a battery-powered weatherproof button that can mount just about anywhere using peel-and-stick adhesive or screws. That makes it a potentially great option for apartments, where you're often prohibited from any kind of permanent installations outside your door.

The included battery is good for up to 36 months, according to Govee, though the exact type isn't listed anywhere on the product page; it merely says "12V."

Govee promises a range of up to 1,000 feet between the bell and chime. Speaking of the latter, it plugs into any wall outlet and gives you a choice of 36 different melodies (which, in a way, is almost too many, as you have to cycle through them all repeatedly to find one you like). You can adjust the volume, which is great, or mute it altogether. The chime also has an LED ring that lights up when the bell rings.

My advice: Get the 2-pack, which comes with a second chime. You can keep one near the front door and put another in a place where it might be hard to hear the first one, like the basement or an upstairs bedroom. The with that same promo code.

Your thoughts?

Pad your movie library with these Marvel greats for $10

Marvel Studios

Is there anything better right now than watching heroes save the day? Assuming you don't already have a Disney Plus subscription, here's your chance to stock up on some Marvel movies for just $10 apiece. Apple, Amazon and Vudu are among the stores participating in the sale.

For example, here's .

Poke around there (and elsewhere) and you'll find the same price for Black Panther (sob, Chadwick Boseman 😥), Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Ragnarok (without question one of the top three Marvel movies).

Worth noting: At the moment, many of these are also included with your Amazon Prime subscription. But if you're keen to own them, they're rarely discounted this low.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.