Add a third external monitor to your laptop with this $51 adapter

Step right up, folks: Summer is nearly over, and Newegg has a clearance roundup just in time to get your home office and remote learning setups ready for the fall. Here's a sampling of the best deals we've found.

Newegg If you have been looking to add more pixel real estate while working at home but you're limited by that one HDMI port on your laptop, this is the deal for you. Add a third monitor to your laptop via this USB adapter for only $51 at the Newegg sale when you use code CLEARANSEP75, a 30% discount. This is the lowest price we've seen for this adapter/external video card. With the help of the Startech USB 3.0 to Dual HDMI adapter, you can add one external 4k display or output two 1080p signals simultaneously at the expense of a single USB 3.0 port. Imagine what two external monitors can do for your productivity. Just be aware that this little gizmo only works for Windows -- sorry Mac users!

This stylishly slim mobile charger is capable of fitting in your pocket is perfect when you need a quick charge on-the-go. With a built-in LED light that can operate as a flashlight, so you don't have to fumble for keys in the dark. Use code CLEARANSEP45 to get it for $10. As with most power banks, it's BYOC (bring-your-own-charger). This model connects via Micro-USB and has the older USB type-A port to plug in your charging cable.

Dell Expand your home office with this 27-in QHD monitor. This display can run at a 2560x1440 resolution (1440p), giving images and text an extra degree of sharpness over the more common 1920x1080 resolution (1080p). The rich IPS (in-plane switching) display with user-customizable color configurations is a great choice not only for regular office use but photo editing as well. Keep in mind that this is an open box item, and may or may not come with all the original accessories and manufacturer warranty. That said, you're getting more than a 50% discount over its price at Dell right now. Most Newegg items do carry a 30-day return policy.

Newegg Having spare charging cables lying around the house means that you don't have to hunt for one when low on battery. These USB-C cables are capable of fast-charging and perform transfer at 10 Gbps with all of your compatible devices. Use code CLEARANSEP45 to knock off 50% off the usual price, and get if for $12.

