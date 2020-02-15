Add a pair of Echo Show 5 smart displays to your smart home for $120

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

When I was a kid, my mom taught me never to play in traffic, accept candy from strangers or pay full price for an Amazon smart speaker. She was a smart woman: Alexa spends an awful lot of time on sale. The Echo Show 5, for example, dips down from $90 to $65 at least once a month. And it's $65 right now, which is no big deal. But if you need a pair of them, you can save an extra $10 off the current average price. Right now, HSN is offering an Amazon Echo Show 5 2-pack for $120 and free shipping.

That's not an earth-shattering deal, but the price is right if you want to keep one for yourself and give the other to your parents, for example, or just place them in different rooms. You can choose white, black or one of each. The deal is only around through Monday, so grab your 2-pack now if you need them. But fear not, there will be more Amazon Echo deals right around the corner. And if you're on the fence, check out our full review of the Amazon Echo Show 5.

Now playing: Watch this: The Amazon Echo Show 5 helps Alexa fit nicely on your...

