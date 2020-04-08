Add a keyboard to your iPad or Android tablet for up to 80% off

Logitech

Working from home is a great alternative to mingling with other humans during this global pandemic, but a lot of people are finding themselves ill-equipped for telework. After all, not everyone had experience working from home back during normal times, and so you might not have some of the bare essentials for working remotely. Like a laptop. Rather than staying chained to a desktop PC all day, you can transform your iPad or Android tablet into a makeshift portable computer by adding a keyboard.

I've tracked down deals on a pair of Bluetooth keyboards you can use to work a little more comfortably anywhere in the house. Both of these keyboards are new but come in open retail packaging. The Logitech Universal Folio has a one-year warranty, and the Logitech Slim Combo Case has a 30-day warranty.

Logitech Regularly priced at $60, this Universal Folio stand/cover/keyboard combo is available for $17 when you apply discount code CNETLOGIT at checkout. Logitech's Universal Folio can accommodate pretty much any iOS, Android, or Windows tablet up to 10.3 inches, which includes these models: iPad Pro 9.7, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad 2, iPad 3 and iPad 4

Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, Galaxy Note 10.1, Galaxy Tab 2, Galaxy Tab 3 Galaxy Tab 4, Galaxy Tab A, Galaxy Tab S and Galaxy Tab S2

Amazon Kindle HDX 8.9 and Amazon Fire HD 8.9 The folio uses elastic tabs to grasp the four corners of your tablet and serves as a protective case when it's not in use. It rapidly unfurls into a keyboard and tablet stand and even has a loop to secure a tablet. It connects to any tablet using Bluetooth 3.0. The battery is a replaceable coin cell, and should last for about two years of use (assuming about two hours of use each day). As I mentioned above, this folio is new but comes in open retail packaging. It has a one-year warranty.

Logitech Regularly priced at $120, the Logitech Slim Combo Case costs $25 when you apply discount code CNETLOGI at checkout. Unlike the Folio, the Slim Combo Case is designed expressly for iOS -- it works with iPad fifth- and sixth-generation models, and is composed of two parts -- a protective case that snaps on the back of the iPad and has a kickstand to support the iPad for work, and a magnetic detachable cover that has an embedded keyboard. There's a loop to store your stylus, if you use one. The keyboard connects via Bluetooth, naturally, and has backlit keys for easy typing after hours. The rechargeable battery lasts about three months between charges. As I mentioned above, this case is new but comes in open retail packaging. It has a 30-day warranty.

