Add a 65-inch 4K HDR Roku TV to your media room for $600

Hisense

If you're interested in watching Killing Eve or The Expanse in all of their 4K glory, you might have already checked out CNET's best TVs for 2020 and realized that many of them are pretty pricey. But you don't need to spend an average of $1,000 for a great 65-inch 4K set. The Hisense 65R8F ordinarily costs $700 on Amazon. And right now, it's $100, back to its all-time low price: You can get the .

The Hisense 65R8F is a 65-inch 4K ULED that looks even bigger than it is, thanks to an almost completely bezel-free design. The screen supports HDR10 for greater dynamic range, and while CNET hasn't reviewed this particular model, online reviews are generally quite positive about the picture quality.

The set includes no fewer than four HDMI ports, along with one USB port and an optical audio output. And it's a Roku TV, of course, which we always give a thumbs-up to -- Roku's selection of streaming channels and excellent remote always elevate any TV.

From a pure picture quality perspective, this TV isn't going to perform at the same level as some of the year's best sets, which cost two or three times as much. But for $600, the difference in quality isn't as big as you might think.

