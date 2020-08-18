Acer

Want to add a second monitor to your desktop or expand the screen estate afforded by your little laptop? Head to Staples pronto for your shot at one of two 24-inch monitors, both already on sale for $99.99, both an extra 20% off with promo code 38890. But here's the thing: To use that code, your cart total needs to hit at least $100. No problem: Here's . Toss that in your cart ahead of either monitor and you're good to go.

First option: the . As noted, it's currently marked down to $99.99; apply code 38890 to bring it down to $79.99. (And make sure you add that filler item.)

Second option: the . It's also marked down to $99.99, also cheaper with the code and filler.

OK, now for the big question: Which one should you get? On the spec front, they're pretty close, offering Full HD resolution (1,920x1,080 pixels), VGA and HDMI inputs and a tilt-adjustable stand.

The AOC has a slight design edge, with no bezel on three sides. However, I have to give the nod to the Acer, which has a much better response rate (2ms, to the AOC's 8ms) and a 3-year warranty (to the AOC's 1 year). That lower response rate is important if you plan to do any gaming, and the extra warranty, well, that needs no explanation.

For what it's worth, both monitors earned very high ratings from Staples customers, so chances are good you'd be happy with either one.

Your thoughts?

Save $110 on the Ninja Foodi Pro 5-in-1 indoor grill

Ninja

Winter is coming, meaning outdoor grilling is going. Before you buy a smokeless indoor grill, however, consider something that's more multi-function. Like this: Today only, and while supplies last, Amazon has the , the lowest price to date. It normally sells for $270.

Equipped with an internal temperature probe and 10x10-inch grill grate, the Foodi Pro can accommodate up to four steaks, burgers, chicken breasts or the like. Ninja promises a "virtually smoke free" cooking experience.

The other four functions: air frying (courtesy of a 6-quart pot), roasting, baking and dehydrating.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but over 500 Amazon customers collectively rated it 4.7 stars out of 5 -- and I've seen similarly glowing praise elsewhere.

