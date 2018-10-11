Lexar

You can never be too rich, too thin or have too much storage on your phone. Indeed, I suspect anyone who bought an iPhone with just 16GB or 32GB of space is frequently feeling the pinch.

Fortunately, there's an inexpensive way to make more space available -- at least for things like movies and music. All you need is a flash drive that plugs into your phone's Lightning port.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, BuyDig has the Lexar JumpDrive C20i (64GB) for $24.99 with promo code CHEAPSKATE. It normally sells for $49.99.

The JumpDrive's name belies its design: It looks like a super-short sync cable, with a Lightning plug at one end and standard USB at the other. But somewhere along the way it stows 64GB of flash storage, which you can load up with movies, music, photos and whatnot. (Want even more space? The 128GB version of the drive is $34.99 with that same promo code.)

Lexar's file-management app lets you offload photos and things to the drive, play media from it and so on. And because it's a USB 3.0 drive, transfers to/from your PC should be speedy-quick.

Yep, it's a little weird to leave a little cable protruding from the bottom of your iPhone or iPad, but in return you can listen to your entire Beatles library and/or watch your complete Star Trek movie collection.

