You can never be too rich or too thin or have too much storage on your iPhone or iPad. What might have seemed like sufficient space when you bought the device can soon start to feel like not nearly enough. Suddenly there's no more room for apps, photos, videos and the like.

Fortunately, there's an inexpensive way to expand the storage, at least for media. All you need is a flash drive that plugs into the Lightning port. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you clip the on-page 7%-off coupon and then apply promo code V7Y5CI6T at checkout.

A drive like this serves a few key purposes (and has some limitations -- see below). First, it lets you offload photos and videos from your phone or tablet, thereby freeing up space for other things: apps, documents, more photos and videos, etc. (According to BesDio, you can also use the iOS Camera app to save photos and videos directly to the drive.) Second, if you have a music or video library on your PC that you want to access on your device, you can copy it to the drive and then just plug it in.

Speaking of that, this is also a straight-up USB 3.0 flash drive, suitable for everyday flash drive purposes.

Here's the potential downside: For iOS purposes, the drive relies on an app called iPlugmate, which has decidedly mixed reviews and hasn't been updated since 2018. If it works properly with iOS 13, which by most accounts is does, no problem. Just be aware that you're not getting a typical "external drive" when you plug this into your iPhone or iPad, and it may not work with third-party apps.

Mostly, I want you to be aware that drives like this exist. There are tons of them all over Amazon, some with more features and/or storage for not much more money. If you've tried one that you recommend (or don't recommend), by all means tell me about it in the comments!

Score 7 great VR games on Steam for $15

Humble

If you're lucky enough to own an HTC Vive or Oculus Rift VR headset, I'm about to make your day. For a limited time, you can get the complete Humble VR Bundle with seven games for $15. Combined value: $159.

The collection is genuinely excellent, with titles such as Gorn, Space Pirate Trainer (one of my all-time favorites) and Superhot VR. Each of them has a Steam user rating of "very positive" or "overwhelmingly positive."

Speaking of Steam, when you buy the bundle, you'll receive license keys to unlock the games on that platform, where you can then play the games on a Rift or Vive. (Got an Oculus Quest? Use Oculus Link and you should be able to play them on that device as well.)

You'll also help charity, which is Humble's whole "thing." Even if you already own a couple of these games, the value here is just incredible. Don't pass it up.

