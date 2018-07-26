Enlarge Image Photo by Bonnie Burton/CNET

After nearly 15 years creating mind-blowing experiments and entertaining generations with STEM hijinks, you might think MythBusters co-host Adam Savage had gotten his fill of pyrotechnics and car crashes in the name of science.

But when Discovery Channel came calling again for him to host MythBusters Jr., it was the word "junior" that got him excited about putting the safety goggles back on.

"I stayed away from the initial reboot of MythBusters, specifically because after 14 years, 40 plus weeks a year, I was sort of happy to take some time off from making the show," Savage said Thursday at the MythBusters Jr. panel presentation at the Television Critics Association.

"I've also turned 51 and my kids left the house, an empty nest," Savage continued. "And all of that is part of realizing that it's time for me to start passing on everything to the next generation. Everything I know needs to move out to the world."

And that's exactly what Savage says he hopes will happen with his young co-stars on MythBusters Jr.

To promote STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) education, Adam and his team of young scientists will tackle myths much like those seen in the original MythBusters series using explosions, chemistry, physics and pop culture know-how.

More duct tape experiments -- which are considered a bit of a MythBusters tradition -- will be tested on the upcoming show, including a duct tape parachute.

MythBusters Jr. consists of Savage as adviser and host, as well as an impressive cast that includes Valerie Castillo, a 15-year-old skilled builder and robotics expert with experience in CAD drawing and 3D printing; Elijah Horland, a 12-year-old self-taught maker and programmer who started building computers at 9; Cannan Huey-You, a 12-year-old with a background in coding and motion physics who dreams of being an astronaut; Jesse Lawless, a 15-year-old car enthusiast who built a mini chopper by himself at age 12; Rachel Pizzolato, a 14-year-old who's remodeled houses since she was young; and Allie Weber, a 13-year-old patent inventor recognized by 3M as one of the top 10 young scientists in the country.

But even with young co-hosts, Savage is adamant that he doesn't treat them like kids, but like colleagues.

"It's not a kids show," Savage said. "These are the new MythBusters."

Savage not only returns as the show's host, but will also be executive producer of the new Discovery Channel's science-based series, which will run for 10 episodes starting this fall.

