Adam Savage gives Baby Yoda a makeover

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The Mandalorian breakout star Baby Yoda has stolen the hearts of many Star Wars fans, including former MythBusters co-host Adam Savage. So when Savage got his hands on Sideshow Collectible's life-size replica of Baby Yoda, he couldn't help but add a few improvements.

In the latest episode of Savage Builds on his Tested YouTube channel, Savage modifies the collectible by giving it more flexibility. Savage takes Baby Yoda apart and adds posable arms.

Savage also applies a more weathered look to Baby Yoda's cloak. Baby Yoda has been in more than a few scrapes on the popular Disney Plus streaming series, so why not make his clothes look the part?

Watch Savage as he disassembles Baby Yoda and gives the little guy a more realistic appearance that best reflects his latest adventures -- aside from eating frog eggs, that is.

Previously, Savage has tackled other Star Wars projects on his YouTube channel, including making an animatronic C-3PO and a realistic-looking replica of Luke Skywalker's lightsaber.