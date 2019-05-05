Adam Sandler's Chris Farley tribute: 'Most moving' SNL sketch ever

The cast of Saturday Night Live and host Adam Sandler produced some funny skits Saturday night, but perhaps the best event of the night was more tearful than joke-filled. Sandler closed the night by performing a poignant tribute to his friend and former fellow SNL cast member, the late Chris Farley.

This wasn't the first time Sandler has performed the tribute -- it's part of his recent Netflix special, Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh. But viewers and Sandler himself seemed to really feel the loss as the comic performed it on the same stage where he and Farley worked together in the 1990s.

Sandler's song recalled some of Farley's most memorable SNL sketches while photos and video clips played in the background.

"He loved the Bears and Ditka, danced at Chippendales with Swayze, when they replaced his coffee with Folger's he went full-on crazy," Sandler sang. "The sexiest Gap girl and Meat Loaf in the band, without him there'd be no Lunch Lady in Lunch Lady Land."

The song traveled through Sandler and Farley's friendship, from their first days on set to Sandler attending Farley's funeral after he died in 1997 of a drug overdose.

"We'd tell him, 'Slow down, you'll end up like (John) Belushi and (John) Candy,''' Sandler sang, at times choking up. "He said, 'Those guys are my heroes, that's all fine and dandy.'''

Fans appreciated the emotional tribute.

"Most moving thing I've ever seen on SNL," wrote one Twitter user.

