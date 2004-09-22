CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

Ad campaign touts multimedia cards

Multimedia Card Association kicks off ad campaign to promote the small cards based on its specifications.

The Multimedia Card (MMC) Association has kicked off a yearlong advertising campaign to promote the small memory cards based on the organization's specifications. The organization, which includes several flash manufacturers like Samsung, also gave official brand names to two of the latest cards based on its specifications.

MMCplus cards measure 32 millimeters by 24 millimeters, while the MMCmobile cards will measure 18 millimeters by 24 millimeters. Both the MMCplus and MMCmobile cards transfer data at faster rates than earlier MMC cards.

