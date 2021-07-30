Enlarge Image AMC

Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad star Bob Odenkirk on Friday publicly thanked family, friends and fans for their support following his collapse on set this week.

"Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week," the actor tweeted. "And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."

After the actor was rushed to the hospital, family and representatives said he was recovering from a "heart-related incident" and in "stable" condition.

"I had a small heart attack," Odenkirk elaborated on Friday. "But I'm going to be OK thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery." The 58-year-old actor said he would take some time to recover, "but I'll be back soon."

According to TMZ, Odenkirk required medical attention on set in New Mexico while filming the sixth and final season of AMC's Breaking Bad spinoff.

As news of his collapse spread, many in the entertainment world, and beyond, expressed their concern for Odenkirk on social media.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Odenkirk's Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston expressed how anxious he was about the collapse. "Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you," Cranston wrote.

Odenkirk's Better Call Saul co-star Michael McKean also expressed support for Odenkirk.

Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 28, 2021

Odenkirk's most recent film Nobody came out earlier this year and saw the Emmy-winning comic actor transform into an ass-kicking action star.